SAN DIEGO — Macy’s celebrates the openings of Macy’s Backstage at Macy’s Promenade Temecula and Macy’s Backstage at Macy’s The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall on August 10, joining Macy’s Backstage National City, Macy’s Backstage Chula Vista and Macy’s Backstage Grossmont Center in the San Diego area.

Macy’s Backstage offers fashion-loving customers another way to shop at their favorite store by providing a store-within-store shopping experience featuring significant savings on fabulous finds. The two new stores will officially open Saturday, August 10, with approximately 13,000-18,000 square feet of dedicated retail space inside the full-line Macy’s.



The grand openings will be celebrated with a variety of events and giveaways for the first 200 customers, with one lucky customer at each store receiving a $200 shopping spree.



Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the new store at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall before doors open, explaining why shoppers should expect great savings on apparel for men, women and children, as well as amazing deals on an eclectic assortment of housewares, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, pet accessories, kid’s shoes, designer handbags, activewear and more.