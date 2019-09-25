OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The jukebox musical is on stage in North County; fans of the iconic Mama Mia! can see the show at Star Theatre Company now through Sept. 29.

The musical was written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, former members of the band. The title of the musical is taken from the group's 1975 chart-topper "Mamma Mia."

Attending the show this week will also leave you feeling good about giving back to the community. The Star Theatre Company has teamed up with Doors of Change, a nonprofit whose goal is to get young adults off of the streets and into homes.

Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek of the performances and details on how the theatre is partnering with a local organization to combat homelessness.

Want to attend the musical? Purchase your tickets here.