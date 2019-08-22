SAN DIEGO — The same team that brought San Diego RoVino in Little Italy, which has been recognized as “Best Italian Restaurant in San Diego” two consecutive years by San Diego Magazine is bringing The Foodery to the East Village. “We want every guest to have an amazing experience,” states co-owner Tom Tarantino. “From décor, to how the food looks and tastes, and of course the service. When you have all of those elements working together, then you’ve actually got something to share with people, and that’s why we feel we’re ready to open The Foodery. It gives us an opportunity to share Italian culture and bring a piece of Italy to the East Village.”

The three partners spent an entire month meeting with downtown residents and workers, soliciting their input in order to formulate the concept for The Foodery. The biggest takeaway was that the community was looking for an authentic, social gathering spot that offered fresh foods and products that were both unique yet reflected the lifestyle of both residents and the people that worked in the area. As a result, The Foodery will contain a large deli counter, slicing up imported Italian meats and cheeses for freshly made sandwiches, a pizza oven, a market stocked with Italian inspired food items, a large gelato section, a bakery, a craft coffee station plus a restaurant and wine bar. They will also cater to people with dietary restrictions, such as vegan, gluten free and paleo foods. The residents in the area also said they’d love offerings for their pets, too.

The grand opening is Friday, August 23rd, but Ashley Jacobs is the first to take you inside before the 2 p.m. opening. A portion of every sale that day will be donated to The Helen Woodward Animal Center. Guests that day can also register to win dinner-for-two (no purchase necessary) to The Foodery.



The Foodery is located at 969 Market Street.