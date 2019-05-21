SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld’s all-new, first-of-its-kind, dueling coaster, Tidal Twister, debuts May 24. Riders can expect a horizontal, figure-8 configuration with tight curves & dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section. The coaster accelerates to 30 mph and riders will twist and bank as if they are riding the tide.

Ashley Jacobs takes a ride to test the two trains which hold 16 passengers each, load at opposite ends and cross in center with guests facing both forward and backward.

The Rising Tide Conservation (RTC) was started by SeaWorld in 2009. The celebration of the new roller coaster goes hand-in-hand with SeaWorld’s mission, dedicated to developing and promoting aquaculture of marine ornamental fish through collaborative efforts of researchers and places like SeaWorld.