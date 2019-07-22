SAN DIEGO —

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized dining collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, founder of Homemade, NY Times best-selling cookbook author, television host and Executive Producer of “Family Food Fight” Ayesha Curry, is set to open in Del Mar’s One Paseo.

International Smoke is a chef-driven wood-fire cooking experience delivering flavorful smoke infused dishes. Originally started as a pop-up in San Francisco, International Smoke’s opening in Del Mar will be Mina and Curry’s fourth location for the fast-growing and wildly popular concept.

Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the One Paseo development as International Smoke delivers a communal dining environment for locals and visitors alike – perfect for everyone with all the signature MINA flair and a healthy dose of Curry’s sense of whimsy and fun. The restaurant features shareable dishes and table-side culinary experiences alongside a hand-picked selection of beers on tap and a truly craveable cocktail menu.

"San Diego has always been a place where sizzle meets the sand," said Chef Michael Mina. “This community of seaside cities gives us access to the best local ingredients and it has been so much fun to infuse our food and drink menus with elements that can only be found in this city. The local food scene is bursting with new flavors and creativity and there is no place more playful and more perfect than SMOKE.”

