OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Are you looking for a new a unique way to challenge your body? A local gym has put together a course full of popular Ninja Warrior obstacles! They boast obstacles such as monkey bars and ropes to the salmon ladder and the infamous warped wall.

For the first time, all of these obstacles and activities will be featured in the California State Games which is an Olympic style competition for amateur athletes of all ages and abilities. The Cal State Games will feature an Opening Ceremony at SDCCU Stadium on July 12th which will include an athlete fun zone, parade of athletes, torch lighting, and fireworks.

MROC Obstacle Course Training Center in Oceanside will host the inaugural Cal State Games Ninja Challenge competition on Sunday, July 14th. Ages 7 and up of all skill levels are welcome to register and compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals.

To register for the Ninja Challenge click here.