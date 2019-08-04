SAN DIEGO — One Paseo is taking the term "mixed use" to a new level. The campus offers 286,000 square feet of offices in two buildings, 96,000 square feet of retail and 608 luxury apartments all within a walkable, vibrant community. When finished, more than 40 stores will call One Paseo home. News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes a tour, bringing our News 8 cameras inside some of those spaces for the first time.

First stop on the tour, Parakeet Café. Co-owner Jonathan Goldwasser explained how the café that began in La Jolla and expanded to Little Italy and now a new location in One Paseo was inspired by his daughter. Together, he and his wife have created a menu full of flavor that is also healthy.

Next on the tour, The Drybar. Not far from the original Del Mar location, the new Drybar offers new features, including an option that will save clients time and money.

Blue Bottle Coffee began in the bay area and has a cult following. Known for New Orleans style brew, the coffee shop also offers inside tips from baristas when it comes to making your own coffee at home.

Clothing and blankets with an east coast inspiration...that's what you'll find at Faherty. Started by two brothers in New York, this is their first San Diego location.