RAMONA, Calif. — The Ramona Grape Stomp is happening this weekend. It's your opportunity to take a taste of some of the best wineries in the region as Ramona's reputation as a wine destination continues to grow.

Ashley Jacobs takes you to Vineyard Grant James to prepare for the annual event. She gets tips on stomping, the scoop on why Ramona grapes are delicious and what to expect when it comes to food, entertainment and more this weekend.