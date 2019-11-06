SAN DIEGO — Solana Beach welcomes a new restaurant to the neighborhood.

Ranch 45 General Manager Pam Schwartz says the company valued the source of where products come from and the community around it. Ranch 45 is open for breakfast and lunch in addition to hosting special dinners and grilling classes.

Clients can come in and select the perfect cut of meat to take home and prepare or have the chefs on location prepare it for them.

Ashley Jacobs stopped in to see what's on the menu for breakfast, and to check out the perfect Father's Day gifts that include, pre-selected grill boxes with fresh meats, seasoning and more. Plus, she's dishing the details on a summer grilling and smoking series that kicks off just in time for Father's Day.

