SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Children's Discovery Museum is saying, "No kids allowed!" Bet you didn't expect to hear that from a place known for entertaining and educating kids all year long. It is time for the museum to host their annual Spring Gala. The gala is a fundraising event for adults and the museum transforms from a place of playtime for children to one of cocktails, food and dancing for adults.

This year's theme is Moroccan Magic, complete with Moroccan music, professional dancers, culturally-inspired food and craft cocktails. Money raised during the gala on May 4 will support programs throughout the year, including the SDCDM popular Roots Series. The Roots Series celebrates and educates children and families about world cultures. Roots programs highlight the diverse cultural traditions of a community represented in San Diego County.

The free program features cultural performances, crafts, costumes, and other activities to showcase the culture’s rich art and history. Entertainment – often by children performers – can include storytelling, music, dance or puppetry. During the program month, the Global Village and Marketplace exhibit is transformed to reflect the culture, along with books and costumes. Additionally, craft and story time will carry the theme of the celebrated culture with a different book and craft each week of that month.