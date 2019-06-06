SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Boat Show is back in Harbor Island through Sunday.

Make your boating dreams a reality by checking out over 150 boats on display, from entry-level family cruisers and personal watercraft to sailboats and motoryachts. If you’re dreaming big, the San Diego International Boat Show also has an expanded selection of 80’+ yachts with several making their West Coast debut. Attendees will enjoy browsing through the on-land expo to view and test the latest marine accessories, services and electronics.

If you are a boat enthusiast, or are looking for the latest trend in yachting, the boat show is the place to be. It offers an excellent opportunity for those who are curious about boating, offering a tremendous resource in finding the right vessel. Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.

Ashley Jacobs takes you to the show before gates open.

