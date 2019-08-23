San Diego Sheriff’s Department hosting Women’s Expo

SAN DIEGO — The Sheriff's Department is hosting a Career Fair and Women's Expo on Saturday, August 24th at Miramar College. The event will have the opportunity for people to apply for sworn deputy positions, dispatcher positions and civilian support positions.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with speakers, then there will be a physical agility demonstration and the fair will end with the ability to meet and talk with members of the San Diego County Sheriffs Department.

Have kids? No problem! The event has a kid’s area in addition to a raffle and fun music!

Ashley Jacobs meets with recruiters to find out who makes a great candidate. She also tackles part of the cadet training live on the air with other recruits.

To get a head start on your application, click here.