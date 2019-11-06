SAN DIEGO — Did you know there are fish scales in some nail polishes to add shimmer or that bugs are used in other nail salon products?

The debate on harsh chemicals and toxins in makeup, hair and nail products is a hot topic and News 8's Ashley Jacobs gets more information from Skai Thong, who opened NailStalgic Salon in Grantville about six months ago and says all of the products are vegan and never tested on animals. Thong also makes her own scrubs from organic materials.

Nailstalgic Salon is a culmination of two dedicated young Vegan professionals that want to bring a fresh look and concept to the nail industry. With over 20 years of combined experience in the beauty industry, NailStalgic Salon says they provide their clientele with world class manicurist services.