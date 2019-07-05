SAN DIEGO — Coinciding with National Teacher Appreciation Day, the district’s Day of the Teacher celebration recognizes the outstanding work of more than 6,000 San Diego Unified School District teachers.



The Day of the Teacher celebration honors three outstanding educators who have been named San Diego Unified Teachers of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels for 2019. The three Teacher of the Year runners-up, and more than 130 teachers selected as Teachers of the Year by their individual schools, will also be recognized.



New to this year’s celebration is a Wellness Hour during the pre-ceremony reception that will focus on the district’s commitment to teacher wellness throughout the year. With a district-wide wellness initiative, San Diego Unified is committed to providing resources and services that promote health and wellness among teachers and all employees.



Ashley Jacobs takes you to San Diego’s School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) to meet the Teachers of the Year and a runner up.



This year’s reception will feature interactive wellness booths hosted by San Diego Unified’s Wellness committee , and will offer teachers healthy living tips and prizes. The reception will also feature entertainment from San Diego Unified student musicians, and food prepared and served by students enrolled in Culinary Arts programs at schools throughout the district.



The annual celebration offers an opportunity for Superintendent Cindy Marten, Board of Education members, district officials, administrators and members of the community to thank teachers for their exceptional work, and commitment to equity and excellence.