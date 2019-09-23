SAN DIEGO — The most spooktacular time of the year is upon us, and SeaWorld is the place to be, with the most spectacular, spooktacular celebration in San Diego!

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular, featuring a hilarious sea lion and otter show, costume dance party, a toe-tapping Sesame Street-themed parade and the safest trick-or-treating in San Diego, kicked off on Saturday, September 21 and surfaces every weekend through October 27.



In addition to all the returning favorites this year, SeaWorld is unveiling its all-new Fall Festival at the Waterfront and a new special map kids can use to find animal-themed pumpkins throughout the park.



And how’s this for the ultimate treat without a trick: SeaWorld is offering one child, aged 3 to 9, free admission with one full-paid adult admission through October! Plus, the park’s new Annual Pass pricing, allowing for unlimited admission to Halloween Spooktacular and much more, offers incredibly low monthly payments, making SeaWorld an excellent value.

New this year, Fall Festival at the Waterfront will feature a hay maze, wine and seasonal beers, sweet treats including pumpkin pie and s’mores-flavored ice cream sandwiches, and themed décor to put visitors in the fall frame of mind. SeaWorld’s Waterfront is a new outdoor oasis at the park, providing a place to chill out, play games and enjoy refreshments, all amidst the stunning backdrop of iconic Mission Bay!



There is also a new "Spooktauclar Pumpkin Hunt" where kids can use their special purchased map to find five hidden SeaWorld animal-themed pumpkins throughout the park, then collect an exclusive Halloween pin!

There will be free candy at 10 ocean-themed trick or treat stations (2:30 p.m. to park close) making SeaWorld a safe place to trick-or-treat.



Kids of all ages can dress up in their Halloween best and join in the fun at SeaWorld’s underwater-themed Spooktacular Spectacular Costume Party, where they can dance with a cowboy and tango with a superhero.



And who doesn’t love a parade? The Sesame Street Halloween Parade is back with favorites like Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, and more dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Featuring nine larger-than-life floats and a cast of high-energy dancers, this parade will surely have kids and kids at heart tapping their toes and dancing into the Halloween spirit! (parade takes place at 1:30 p.m.)



SeaWorld’s prank-loving pinnipeds Clyde and Seamore and the always-mischievous O.P. Otter get in the Halloween spirit during Clyde & Seamore’s Big Halloween Bash performances at the park’s Sea Lion and Otter Amphitheater.

Ghostly special effects and creepy sounds inside the launch station transport riders in the middle of madness, Manta Madness, on SeaWorld’s double-launch roller coaster.



Back by popular demand is the celebration of the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos. Large, beautifully dressed Catrina statues will welcome guests as they discover offerings of flowers honoring loved ones who have left us.