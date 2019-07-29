SAN DIEGO — From coast to coast, families are gearing up for another year of exciting Summer travel adventures with their loved ones. In fact, according to a recent AAA Travel survey, nearly 100 million Americans are planning to take a family vacation this year.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to Headlines the Salon in Encinitas to get the scoop on effortless beauty on the go, looking your best and must-have travel items.



ChicExecs Lifsetyle Expert Kristen Wessel runs through items every traveler should know about, while fashion icon, Behamin Barootkoob, talks about travel style and hairstylists Brooklin Key and salon owner Gayle Fulbright run through haircare.

Sharkbanz

$84

Sharkbanz are a convenient shark deterrent for the beachgoer, swimmer, and surfer. Created by surfers and divers and tested by marine biologists on predatory shark species, Sharkbanz use patented magnetic technology to interfere with sharks' sensitive electroreceptors. Sharkbanz do not harm sharks or other sea creatures, use no batteries, require no charging, and are designed to endure the most rigorous conditions.

Ring Bandits

$22 and up

Hoping to pack light on your summer vacay? Bandits keep the little items that you can't afford to lose, safe & close to you at all times. Let your mind relax with these super comfy, lightweight designs that can be worn as a bracelet, wrapped around a water bottle or your cell. Made with a stretchy material and a secure hidden zipper pocket, Bandits make traveling an absolute cinch!

Mer-Sea

$99

This Beach Blanket from Mer-Sea comes in three beautiful colors with a darling row of fringe on two edges and packaged in a matching tote. It’s extra large and designed for sharing. Each corner has a small pocket to fill with sand, so the breeze is never an issue. We call it a beach blanket, but really it’s picnic and park ready, too.

'Mer' means 'sea' in French and together phonetically they sound exactly as we feel—thankful. Merci!

Nuest Cosmetics

$38

This 3 layered compact is great for traveling. It’s small and convenient tiers are perfect for someone on the go or just for touch ups throughout the day. Level one features water drop-shaped applicator for blending. Level two you can pick from: Perfecting Trio Color Correctors, Luscious Lip & CheekDual Palette, or Photo Finish Rose Primer. The bottom tier is the foundation that blends seamlessly to create a silk veil over the skin while imparting a soft-lit glow.

Connection Clutch ($136.00) - A beautiful pouch that works either as a chic clutch to take to dinner or as a stylist solution to keep you organized. Great for makeup and smaller accessories that often get lost inside a larger purse. The simplicity of this clutch is a reminder to stay connected to your soul - one of the greatest things you can do on your journey.

Soul Carrier

Illuminate Messenger ($318.00) - The iconic Illumination clutch in luxurious cowhide is now more versatile than ever. It includes a detachable strap with wider sides that can carry a laptop or i-pad. A back pocket allows for easy access to your smartphone and go to items. The bag’s minimalistic design is a reminder to minimize all the outside noise and let the message of your soul illuminate your path.

VICI

$Assorted Prices

From shoes to bags to jumpsuits and tanks, VICI’s swoon worthy styles are all made with beautiful fabrics and, even better, all offered at affordable prices that won’t break the bank!

Lavish Leathers

$11-$26

Lavish Leathers offers buttery soft leather earrings in every color under the rainbow. Lightweight and easy to pack, these artisanal, handcrafted stunners are made with nickel-free hooks, perfect for all day comfort while traveling.From sister duo, Sienna and Amber out of Austin, Texas we like to call these affordable accessories, ethereal ear candy!