SAN MARCOS, Calif. — With spring in full swing and summer just around the corner, many families are spending more time in and around pools. While fun for all ages, pools can pose major safety risks for young children. Young children are drawn to pools, lakes and ocean waves, yet many lack the physical skills and knowledge when it comes to surviving in water. "After having my first daughter three years ago, I was introduced to Infant Swimming," Aquatics Instructor Jessica Box-Gonzales said.

"After doing research into the frequency of child drownings, I felt compelled to make sure my daughter had all the skills needed to survive and avoid a drowning incident. Since then my passion for the program and the survival skills it teaches young children has given me the opportunity to become an instructor with Infant Aquatics," she explained. Box-Gonzales is a certified instructor for SoCal Survival Swimming and provides private survival swim lessons for infants and toddlers.

During Survival Swim lessons, babies will learn to roll onto their backs to float, rest and breathe. Ashley Jacobs takes you to San Marcos to see the lessons in action and learn more about water safety for infants and young children.