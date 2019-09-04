SAN DIEGO — Project Wildlife stands alone as the primary resource in San Diego County for the majority of wildlife to receive help when in critical need. In fact, each year Project Wildlife provides more than 12,000 wild animals – from raptors to squirrels and ducks – the best opportunity to receive the nurturing care they need to survive, whether it’s specialized veterinary care, injury rehabilitation or simply a safe place to mature.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the new Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center which has been specially-designed for injured and abandoned wild animals that come to Project Wildlife.

The state-of-the-art Wildlife Center includes habitats that will help to reduce stress as patients heal and grow before they are released back to the wild.

The facility’s medical and surgical suites will expand San Diego Humane Society’s capabilities and provide a permanent, dedicated home for veterinary care for wildlife.

San Diego Humane Society