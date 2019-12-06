SAN DIEGO — For the past decade, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar has been focused on successfully pairing contemporary California regional cuisine, with a hip, vibrant, sophisticated setting, to create a cutting-edge dining experience. When partners JC Clow, William Lewis and Chef Yvon Goetz set out to deliver a culinary experience straight from wine county, little did they know that they would also earn the title of "Restaurateurs of the Year" for their achievements and have their restaurants in Newport Beach and Tustin earn the title of "Restaurant of the Year" multiple times.

Originally from the epicenter of cuisine, France, Chef Goetz began cooking at a very young age with his grandmother while learning about fresh ingredients in his grandfather's garden. When he was of age, he began professional training at a cooking school in Strasbourg, after which he spent several years in some of the most prestigious Michelin-starred kitchens in England, including Relais & Chateaux Chewton Glen Hotel, Hambleton Hall, and London's Dorchester Hotel, under Chef Anton Mosimann. Years later, he returned to Strasbourg to work under Chef Emile Jung at the famed Michelin 3-star Le Crocodile.

Chef Goetz, whose accolades include the AAA Five Diamond Award and multiple Chef of the Year honors, describes his menu at The Winery Restaurant as “wine country-driven.” It's a perfect match for a wine program that features a list with 650 selections that change weekly and climate-controlled cellars, which can house up to 7,500 bottles!