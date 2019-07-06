SAN DIEGO — Theatre Box®, the new luxury theatre, dining and entertainment complex, will attempt satisfy San Diegans’ sweet tooth with two National Candy Month offerings available throughout the month of June.

During the month-long celebration, guests who make a minimum purchase of $20 in Sugar Factory’s lobby café and retail shop will receive one free movie ticket valid for TCL Chinese Theatre’s luxury dine-in theatre at Theatre Box. A selection of sweets, treats and swag are available for purchase, including more than 450 types of confections, dozens of bulk candy bins, giant gummy bears, movie-themed merchandise, gelato, gourmet coffee, freshly baked pastries and more. Sugar Factory’s famed Couture Pops, a pop culture phenomenon and celebrity accessory to Katy Perry, Rihanna, Pitbull, Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon, Drake and more, are also be available.

Theatre Box will also introduce the Candy Kong Sundae, a limited-edition version of Sugar Factory’s famous King Kong Sundae. The Candy Kong Sundae is made with 24 scoops of ice cream garnished with red, green and blue white chocolate ganache, whipped cream, Nerds, Spree, peach gummies, miniature jawbreakers, watermelon drops, gummy bears, M&Ms and Pop Rocks, topped with a rainbow WhirleyPop, a miniature gumball machine, a candy necklace, Nerds rope, cotton candy sticks and a signature Sugar Factory rubber duck to take home. The Candy Kong Sundae, available in Sugar Factory American Brasserie throughout June, serves up to 12 people and is priced at $119.

Today is also National Donut Day, so the theatre will give away 100 free donuts and the remaining donuts will be half off all day long.