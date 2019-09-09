SAN DIEGO — With children returning to school and many families taking on stressful schedules, Saffron & Sage Founder and CEO Cristin Smith gives News 8's Ashley Jacobs a tour of her space, explaining what services and classes are offered.

Smith suggests coming in for a complimentary consultation to learn the benefits of holistic healing and how to stay balanced. Saffron & Sage will celebrate its two year anniversary with other exciting classes and beauty demonstrations on September 21.

For more information, click here.