NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Local firefighters, police officers and military will go head to head for a good cause Saturday, June 15th. The boxing tournament will benefit the Community Youth Athletic Center, CYAC, which is an organization that strives to change the lives of underprivileged youth through the sport of boxing.

Founded in 1991 from its humble beginnings of a backyard gym with a punching bag, an old pair of gloves and a homemade boxing ring, The Community Youth Athletic Center has grown into an organization that has continued achieving significant change in the lives of many of San Diego’s youth that have been touched by our, "making a difference, one round at a time” philosophy.

For years CYAC has held the Battle of the Badges as a method of raising funds to keep the center going and has grown into a premier fundraising event. This year the CYAC 2019 Battle of the Badges will be held back on the historic and legendary USS Midway.

Ashley Jacobs has more on CYAC, the fundraiser and ticket sales.

Get your ticket to the event here.

CYAC member and Montgomery High School student, Diego Luna won his fight in Hungary this morning