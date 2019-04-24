SAN DIEGO — Want to see a good movie, but hate sacrificing time outside? This is America's Finest City! You can soak up the beautiful San Diego skyline while enjoying iconic movies. The Rooftop Cinema Club is playing fan favorites, like The Greatest Showman, classics such as Top Gun and new releases, including A Star Is Born.

Ashley Jacobs saves you a seat high atop The Manchester Grand Hyatt. That's where the Rooftop Cinema Club introduces social cinema to San Diegans. You can play yard games, enjoy cocktails and food until the sun goes down. Then put on your headphones, sit back and enjoy the show.

Tickets to the shows sell out fast. You can purchase them here.