Day 2 of preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife

Forensics expert, sister of Maya Millete take the stand

SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista forensics expert returned to the witness stand Thursday morning for day two of Larry Millete's preliminary hearing.

During cross examination, David Garber testified he took about 300 photos of the Millete home back in January 2021.

Wednesday he testified blood spatter was found in the Millete master bathroom. On Thursday morning, he said the blood was tested, but he did not know the test results. He said his job is limited to collecting the samples. A detective would then find out the results.

Garber testified he took a mouth swab from Larry Millete. He said his conversation with him was simply about the procedure.

Photos Garber took from the Millete home were shown in the courtroom. They included a shotgun and a rifle found inside a safe, a handwritten letter found in the dresser of the main bedroom. It was addressed to Larry and it was signed 'Maya.' The contents of the letter painted an ugly picture of their marriage.

Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, took the stand next.

She testified her family moved to Hawaii from the Philliphines in the 90s. There are six kids in their family, Maya was the youngest girl. Drouaillet described Maya as a good student in school – the "smart one."

"I felt like I was their mom," she said.

She told the judge their mother didn't speak English well, so it was Drouaillet who got a job and helped raise her siblings.

She testified that Maya and Larry were high school sweethearts. She said the couple got married young.