Dead body found in Otay Mesa matching description of missing dirt bike rider

Roberto “Bobby” Camou, 48, headed out into the Otay Mountain wilderness area Saturday morning and sent a selfie from the area to family members around midday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a man found in Otay Mesa on Wednesday matches the description of a man who went missing over the weekend after going on a solo dirt bike ride at Otay Mountain, according to a San Diego Sheriff's Department Lieutenant. Sheriffs and volunteers have been searching for 48-year-old Roberto “Bobby” Camou since Saturday after he failed to return home.

Sheriffs were on scene where units located the body near Alta Road as of Wednesday afternoon. No other details were available.

Camou headed out into the Otay Mountain wilderness area Saturday morning and sent a selfie from the area to family members via Snapchat at 12:22 p.m., according to a Facebook post by his daughter Katie Camou. The father – seen in the photo with a red, Beta dual-sport motorcycle – was supposed to return home by 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but never showed up.

“Not hearing from him is making us very scared. This feels like a living nightmare,” the daughter posted on Facebook Sunday morning.

Camou is known as a skilled dual-sport motorcycle rider and works as a courtroom clerk at the Chula Vista courthouse.