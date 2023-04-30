Deadline for STRO is May 1; Mission Beach area has zero licenses left

Starting Monday, May 1, the city said it will be against the law to operate a short-term rental without a Short Term Residential Occupancy or STRO license.

The city broke down San Diego County into tiers. If your unit falls within the nine council districts on this map, the STRO ordinance will apply.

There are four license types with varying requirements on the number of days and type of properties available for the STRO.

Owners renting their property out for less than 20 days a year, or renting out a room in their home while still living there themselves, had to apply for a license but were not subject to the lottery.

However, those renting out their entire vacation rental home for more than 20 days a year had to enter the lottery.

The application period for tier 4 has closed. The application period for tiers 1, 2, & 3 is open.

Mission Beach, which is in tier 4, has had a much higher number of short-term vacation rentals. It originally had 1100 licenses available, and by Sunday, there are zero remaining licenses available.

The city received 1,290 applications for the Mission Beach area; out of those, 1,082 were issued and 186 are on the waitlist.

According to the San Diego Short-Term Rental Alliance, “If you violate this law, you could face the issuance of a notice of violation with an assessment of penalties. Operating an STRO without a license will jeopardize a host’s ability to obtain an STRO license in the future.”

The city’s website has resources to help with the application process.

There are also application and license fees ranging from $25 to $1,000

$100 for those renting out their property under 20 days a year

$1,000 for those renting out their entire homes for longer than 20 days

"The MBTC supported a compromise between those who wanted pretty much a complete ban on short-term rentals and those who were okay with short-term rentals if they were regulated and limited in number. The STRO while not perfect is such a compromise. The ordinance like all ordinances is a work in progress and the MBTC will continue to monitor the implementation of the ordinance and its effect on our community," said Mission Beach Town Council President Larry Webb.

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said:

“The City of San Diego needed an ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals to keep our neighborhoods safe and livable. I am pleased the new law will bring real solutions to our communities, especially on the beaches. The ordinance will help cap the number of housing rental units, it will create housing solutions for local San Diegans, and it will add to the local economy.”

The licenses expire after 2 years and can be renewed.