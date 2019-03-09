ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One person was killed, and two others were injured when a driver failed to stop for a red light when exiting a southbound Interstate-15 HOV ramp in Escondido, according to officials.

According to Escondido police, a Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound on Del Lago Boulevard when it was broadsided by a Jaguar sedan that was exiting the freeway.

Witnesses told police the Jaguar was traveling at a “freeway speed.”

One of the Avalon passengers, who was elderly and unrestrained, died at the scene. The 43-year-old male driver of the Avalon was transported to Palomar Hospital with minor injuries.

The 81-year-old driver of the Jaguar, who was also reportedly unrestrained, was in critical condition. A 51-year-old female passenger had minor injuries.

Officials said it was too early in the investigation to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role, but not wearing seatbelts accounts for the severity of the injuries in both vehicles.