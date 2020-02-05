Deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown San Diego after suspect tries to escape

A suspect was being driven to San Diego Central Jail when he tried to escape from the car he was being transported.

SAN DIEGO — At least one sheriff's deputy was involved in a deadly shooting in the area of San Diego Central Jail late Friday afternoon.

The gunfire in the 1100 block of Front Street was reported shortly before 6 p.m., according to police.

According to officials, Park Rangers had arrested a suspect in a park for assault with a deadly weapon. As he was being driven to the jail, the suspect tried to escape from the car he was being transported.

A witness told News 8 deputies were chasing a suspect from the San Diego Central Jail.

Two Sheriff's Deputies coming into work saw what was happening, and shot the suspect. Life saving measures were giving to the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

San Diego Police will conduct the investigation. No deputy officers were injured.