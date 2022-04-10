Deadly panga boat incident off Ocean Beach early Sunday

Boat capsized near the OB pier

SAN DIEGO — One man is dead and three others were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning when their panga boat carrying as many as ten suspected migrants capsized near the Ocean Beach Pier, authorities said.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted a possible body near Dog Beach. San Diego lifeguards found the body and performed CPR on the man, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton. The man was declared dead at the scene.

All of the suspected migrants were adult males, he said.

The three people who were rescued were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.