SAN DIEGO — One person is dead following a fatal shooting in downtown. It happened in front of the Alpha Project Shelter near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 17th Street.

San Diego Police have the scene blocked off in every direction. They've also close the freeway exit at Imperial from I-5.

The victim has not yet been identified and the shooter is still on the loose. Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation. There is no word yet on a motive.

This is a developing story. Please check back to this page for updates.