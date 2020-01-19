SAN DIEGO — A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver in Sherman Heights, according to investigators.

The driver of the SUV was going eastbound in the 1800 block of Market Street, where a pedestrian was standing in the street or crossing Market Street at 1:55 a.m., said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The driver took off after hitting the pedestrian and dragging him for approximately 100 feet, Heims said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was possibly a silver GMC Envoy or similar model, with front end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.