Dealing with the downside of social media

SAN DIEGO — With so much happening in the world, it’s important to stay on top of the issues. But because we’re spending more and more time online, it’s showing us that social media burnout can be a real thing.

Numerous studies have shown that increased amounts of social media usage, especially in young people, creates issues like depression, low-self esteem, and loneliness.

Polarizing topics like the 2020 election around the corner and protests for racial justice have turned sites like Facebook and Twitter into battlegrounds. Misleading and flat-out fake information is spread far and wide, muddling the waters of what’s actually true.

“There are lots of folks that watch certain news sources because it makes them feel better about the issues because this news source happens to believe how they feel," said Jeff Marston.

Marston is a public relations consultant and follows trends on social media closely. He said that confirmation bias: The tendency to search out and interpret information that supports their beliefs and values, is driving the spread of misinformation online.

Twitter and Facebook have recently implemented fact-checkers to try and stop the spread of information, but with such a large platform, it’s impossible to stop it all.

Because we tend to surround ourselves with our friends on social media, controversial topics that we choose to discuss can have real-life ramifications.

“I have seen a dozen of pretty close friendships get dissolved over personal opinions - some stupid stuff - [and people] getting really emotional about it,” said Marston.