'Dear Santa...' San Diego children write to the North Pole

What San Diego children are doing to convince Santa they belong on the nice list and what toys they are asking his elves to make.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego children want to make sure their wish list made it to the North Pole.

Now Santa's checking his list twice before he packs up his sleigh and reindeer.

In the letters, children are doing a little convincing they belong on Santa’s nice list.

“I was soooo good this year,” wrote Melanie.

Kids are also honest.

“This year I've been kind of nice and got an award in reading,” wrote Damien.

Elves at the U.S. Postal Service are busy sending the letters to the North Pole but stopped to share what kids are asking for this year.

“I would like number one Legos, number two Legos, and number three Legos,” wrote June.

Some of his letters really pop with colorful art.

“Oh, we have an artist in here,” said Mayra Elena-Hernandez, U.S. Postal Service employee.

Damien hopes there's a little more than toys in Santa's bag.

“Two more things an iPod case that has a stand and $200 if you can and Merry Christmas,” wrote Damien.

Some children are thinking about Santa’s budget.

“A coffee shop that is $280, a deck that is 54.99,” wrote an unnamed girl.

Casey wants to give Old Saint Nick some options with a long list of items and some kids are not asking for everything on their list.

“Santa, you don't need to give me all of this stuff,” wrote Amelia.

Melanie sugars Santa with some kindness.

“I will leave you a big cup of milk and lots of cookies and I will not forget the carrots for the reindeer,” wrote Melanie.

Olivia is asking for more than just a toy.

“I want a hug from Santa,” wrote Olivia.

No matter how old you are, you can still believe in the magic of Christmas.

“I never wrote you to because I didn't feel good enough,” wrote 47-year-old Elena.

She wrote Santa for the first time in her life to help her and Army veteran husband and their family.

“As grateful as we are to have a roof over our heads, we are looking for our forever home,” wrote Elena.

These letters are more than words printed on paper, they help bring the spirit of the holidays alive.

You can start tracking Santa on Christmas Eve on the NORAD tracker.