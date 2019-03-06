A person was found dead under potentially suspicious circumstances Monday in a home near Lake San Marcos.
The death in the 1000 block of Lanza Court in San Marcos was reported about 10:15 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.
Patrol deputies investigated, then called in homicide detectives to take charge of the case, Lt. David Buether said.
Details on the circumstances of the fatality were not immediately available.
