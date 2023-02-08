Death of 12-year-old paddleboarder in Mission Bay reinforces importance of safety rules

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Harbor Unit is asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a jet ski crash that killed a 12-year-old girl on a paddleboard.
The crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday on Mission Bay near De Anza Cove. It’s unclear what led to the crash, but people who frequent the area say it's a tragic reminder to know the rules and use caution when out on the water.
"It just rips your heart out," said Mark Brown. Brown and his wife go paddleboarding several times a week on Mission Bay. They know the area well, saying they're always closely watching what's around them just in case.
“Absolutely. When people aren't paying attention, you have to get their eye as we're crossing the main channel; we constantly got our head on a swivel," said Brown.
Brown says he's seen boaters and jet skiers go too fast or get too close to paddleboarders like himself. Others have too.
Jane Ross told CBS 8 that in those instances, it's the motorized vessel's responsibility to move out of the way.
"They've got the power. They've got the power to turn and abort what they're heading for. We can only move so quickly out of their way," said Ross.
While specific details surrounding Saturday's crash aren't being released, the first call to dispatchers reported the jet ski involved had been speeding.
It happened on the southeast side of De Anza Cove. A boat was used to bring the young girl to shore, where she was given CPR immediately. She was then rushed to Scripps La Jolla, where she died. Her name has not been released.
Meanwhile, San Diego Police identified the jet ski driver as an 18-year-old Bellflower man uninjured after the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role. It's unclear if any charges are pending.
"It shouldn't have happened," said Ross.
A large sign near the crash site lists several rules people must follow when on the bay.
For starters, the speed limit in De Anza Cove is five miles per hour.
The same rule applies in other places if you're 100 feet from another vessel or swimmer and 100 feet from shore, and within 200 feet of a dock or landing float.
Surrounding areas have varying controlled speed limits listed on buoys.
Fiesta Bay is the only area without a daytime speed limit, further south of where the girl was hit.
“It's a tragedy, and if it happened where the rules are for slow boating, then that's even worse,” said Brown.
WATCH RELATED: 12-year-old girl on paddleboard dies after getting hit by jet ski in Mission Bay