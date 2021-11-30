Mental Health Systems organized a rally to encourage people not to drive under the influence and to call 9-1-1 is they suspect someone else is doing it.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The number of DUI deaths in San Diego County have reached an all-time high this year. This is especially important to remember during the holiday season when DUI car crashes increase.

A rally was held Friday afternoon in San Marcos where organizers are trying to raise more awareness about the issue and prevent more deaths on the road.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, also known as National Drugged and Drunk Driving Prevention Month. Mental Health Systems organized the rally to encourage people not to drive under the influence and to call 9-1-1 is they suspect someone else is doing it.

“I think it’s a timely reminder during December because you have Christmas coming and the New Year, it’s really important to remind people that they need to make sure they’re safe and keeping others safe as well,” said Rebecca Jones, San Marcos' Mayor.

San Diego County’s District Attorney reported in October that 35 people had been killed in DUI car accidents since January. That’s two more deaths than last year’s total and an increase from the average 15-20 cases reported in 2019. Among those cases, 30% involved the use of marijuana.

“We want people to take actions to not get behind the wheel if they’re impaired by any substance. Drugs, medications, alcohol, anything,” said Program Manager, Ron Stark.

Last month, the Biden Administration proclaimed December as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

The Marijuana Prevention Initiative also says that today’s marijuana is much more potent than it was 30 years ago and those most at risk for car crashes are young, inexperienced drivers.

“I feel like it’s something important that everybody and all the new youth that are getting behind the wheel should know,” said Michelle Bedoya, a student organizer.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse also reports, an estimated 44% of drivers involved in fatal car crashes in the United States tested positive for drugs. Rally organizers say driving under the influence can destroy entire families, and negatively impact the entire community. They say it’s something that just doesn’t have to happen.

“We say that drugged and drunk driving is 100% preventable,” Stark said.

Organizers say they simply want people to keep Drugged and Drunk Driving Prevention Month on their minds as they continue to celebrate this holiday season.

