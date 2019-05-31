Have you heard of the term, "deep fake"?

They are fake videos of people that look amazingly authentic and sometimes creepy.

The use of "deep fake" videos has led U.S. intelligence officials to issue a warning ahead of the 2020 elections that the technology could be used to influence political campaigns.

Artificial intelligence software has become so good, it has made it difficult to know what's real anymore.

San Diego State University business professor, Dr. Murray Jennex, is an expert in cyber security and computer technology. He said “deep fake” videos look terrifyingly real.

“You just can’t trust what you are seeing without questioning it. I don’t believe you can see the difference just by watching the video,” he said.

For example, last week, a manipulated video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which she appears to be impaired, was posted on Facebook.

The fake video was a far cry from the real version, but even one week after being posted – and with over two million views – it can still be seen on Facebook.

Speaker Pelosi is really in the video, but with an altered pitch and speed.

She fired off at Facebook and is angry with the social media giant, which has refused to take down the video.

Speaker Pelosi said Facebook has proven to her that it was a willing enabler of the Russian interference in the last presidential election.

Dr. Jennex warns that you really, really can’t always believe what you see.