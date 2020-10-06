Deep sea fishing is back in San Diego

The first day back on the water was fruitful.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — First it was surfing that opened up, and then they opened up the beaches.

Now, sports fishing is opening up with folks heading out at H & M Landing.

"Let's go fishing!"

That was what some shouted out enthusiastically Tuesday as they lined up to be some of the first on the water to do some deep-sea fishing out of H & M Landing.

Frank Uresitti is the Managing Partner at H & M Landing.

"Today is a huge day for us. Today is our first day back in operation since March 16. The sportfishing fleet was a victim of COVID-19 shutting down the business. Today's opening couldn't have come any later," said Uresitti.

Getting back to fishing was sweet for these anglers.

"It's sunny San Diego. I've been cooped up for four months. I want to support local businesses and feed my family," said Uresitti.

And the first day back on the water was fruitful.

"It was great. A lot of fun. A lot of bites. Barracuda, calico bass, we did a good job chasing them," said Uresitti.

To get the fleet out fishing meant following new guidelines. All areas commonly touched, high-traffic areas are sanitized frequently. Not just clean, sanitized. There is a silver lining to social distancing.

"Our half-day boats which typically carry 90 passengers - our loads are now limited to 35. Our overnight boats have seen a decrease of capacity of 10% to 20%," said Uresitti.

First reports coming in is the bite has been good with plenty of variety.

"Barracuda and bass on the coast. Yellowtail at the Coronado Islands. Bluefin and Yellowfin offshore," said Uresitti.

The excitement is high for anglers.