Del Cerro neighbors concerned about six-story apartment complex proposed for their area

City councilmember confirms plans are in the works but was not aware of all the details

SAN DIEGO — At a time when the need for new housing has never been greater, a developer in Del Cerro is proposing a new six-story apartment complex.

Neighbors have serious concerns.

They say the structure is too tall for the area and they’re worried it will be filled with San Diego State students throwing loud parties. They also say the project is moving forward with no input from the community, and even the area’s council member was caught off guard.

Businesses in the strip mall on Del Cerro Boulevard at Madra Avenue have been told that they have until the end of November to get out. Plans are in the works to tear their buildings down and build a huge, new apartment complex that will have more than 100 units.

Oscar Ramos, who has worked at Madra Liquor and Deli for more than 25 years, says he had no idea about the project until a customer told him the plan. After doing some follow-up, he discovered he had to be out before the end of the year.

“I don't know where I'm going to go after three months,” he said.

The property is owned by Jeff Katz Architectural Corporation, which has an office in the center that goes by the name Coar Design Group.

CBS 8 left a business card asking to speak with Jeff, but he didn’t get back to us.

People living in the area declined to talk on camera, but say their concern is that it will be packed with partying San Diego State Students. They also say the 6-story building, with a rooftop deck, is too tall for the neighborhood and will look out of place. Oscar says he's hearing the same thing from customers. “The neighborhood here, they don't want an apartment here,” he said.

A gym that’s been in the area for six years is also being forced out. The owner says he was told construction is expected to be completed within three years.

CBS 8 spotted a subcontractor walking around the property with plans and sources tell us that Coar wants to move fast - asking builders for bids right away.

We also reached out to the area's councilmember, Raul Campillo. His office sent us the following statement, "Like many in the Del Cerro neighborhood, I just learned of the proposed housing project. It is my understanding that the project is in an early review process. My staff and I will continue to gather information from City staff and share it with the Navajo Community Planning Group and residents."

Members of Navajo Community Planning Group say the builder has not yet reached out to them. They also say the area is not currently zoned for the project being considered.

