x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Del Mar Beach closed after shark attack

Lifeguards cleared the water after a swimmer was taken from the water with non-fatal injuries Friday around 10 a.m.
Credit: Coronado police

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday.  Del Mar lifeguards confirmed that there was a shark attack off the shore near the 17th Street beach.  

The beach and water access have been closed north and south of 17th Street off of Coast Blvd. for the next 48 hours. 

A witness saw lifeguards treating a woman on the beach after the attack. Everyone was asked to exit the water and the beach was immediately closed.

Earlier this week, a dead Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach. The 8-foot-long female was estimated to be only 2 years old.  

RELATED: Dead Great White Shark found at Torrey Pines

This is a developing story, follow for more information as it comes available.

More Videos

In Other News

Del Mar Beach closed after shark attack

Before You Leave, Check This Out