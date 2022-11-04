Del Mar Beach closed after shark attack

Lifeguards cleared the water after a swimmer was taken from the water with non-fatal injuries Friday around 10 a.m.

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday. Del Mar lifeguards confirmed that there was a shark attack off the shore near the 17th Street beach.

The beach and water access have been closed north and south of 17th Street off of Coast Blvd. for the next 48 hours.

A witness saw lifeguards treating a woman on the beach after the attack. Everyone was asked to exit the water and the beach was immediately closed.

Earlier this week, a dead Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach. The 8-foot-long female was estimated to be only 2 years old.