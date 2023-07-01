Del Mar City council votes to terminate Winston School lease

The school caters to students with learning differences.

DEL MAR, Calif. — A school for students with learning differences is facing off against Del Mar leaders, after the Del Mar City council voted to end its lease.

The decision was made during a special meeting held earlier this week.



The Winston School, which serves about 100 students in grades 6-12, now has until 2023 to find a new location.



“I am mortified. I'm disappointed. I'm appalled,” said Laura Galinson.

Galinson’s daughter graduated last year.



She calls the school life changing for how it caters to children with all types of learning and behavioral challenges.



She said not having it here would be a big loss.



“I'm not going to stand for it and a lot of funders in this town and a lot of important people are not going to stand for the eviction of kids who have special needs," said Galinson.



The Winston School is located on 9th Street in Del Mar. It has been a tenant at the site since opening in 1988.



In 2008, the city purchased the property from the Del Mar Union School District and took over as landlord.

The Winston School raised three-million-dollars for the purchase, which has since been used to cover their monthly rent.

A lease agreed to in 2010 set out requirements for the school to produce plans for major redevelopment by certain deadlines.



Due to the pandemic, the city gave the school extensions on those deadlines.



School director Dr. Dena Harris said so far, she's submitted 13 plans, all of which were sent back.



“I am really surprised. We have done everything the city has asked,” said Dr. Harris.



Dr. Harris feels as though city leaders have an ulterior motive, and possibly want to use the land for something else like affordable housing.



“I also believe there is some bias involved with we have bought up to their attention,” said Dr. Harris.



But, Del Mar Mayor Terry Gasterland said that's not case, maintaining she and other city leaders tried to make it work.



“We gave them five extensions on their deadline and asked them, you need to submit your plans. You need to redo these buildings. We worked with them to define what that meant and over time we just didn't get the materials in,” said Gasterland.



At this point, the lease ends July 1, 2023.

Dr. Harris and others say that date means little to them, vowing to figure out a way to stay.

“Winston is here to stay and I'm not gonna give up.”