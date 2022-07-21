Del Mar Opening Day | What you need to know before heading to the racetrack

The Del Mar Thoroughbred club is opening its 83rd season at the seaside racetrack where the turf meets the surf. The summer season runs through September 11.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Get your hats and your bets ready! The gates at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club are ready for Opening Day on Friday, kicking off the start of the 2022 summer racing season.

Opening Day is sold-out and full capacity is expected at the Grandstand for the return of the races.

July 23 is Opening Day, known as the official start of the races in Del Mar. It’s also a day that’s known for fancy hats, fashion and sports betting.

All eyes and cameras will be on the fashion, but the main event on Friday is an Opening Day tradition, the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes, a race that features 14 of the best horses.

If were lucky enough to score a ticket, here's what's happening at Opening Day.

Opening Day schedule

According to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club:

Parking Gates Open 10:00 a.m.

Gates Open 11:30 a.m.

First Race 2:00 p.m.

Hats Contest Entries Close 3:00 p.m.

Hats Contest Winners Announced After 6th Race

Oceanside Stakes TBD

Things to do at Opening Day

Opening Day Hats Contest

Located at the Plaza De Mexico

Show off your creative creation before 3 p.m. in the Plaza de Mexico on Opening Day. Winners will be announced after the sixth race.

Categories: Best Racing Theme, Most Glamorous, Best Fascinator, and Best Flowers.

Prizes: Your chance to win a share of more than $4000 in prizes.



The Grand

Located at The Turf Club

Enter the inner circle of Del Mar's exclusive Turf Club , the Tahona Terrace, and become a part of Opening Day history with the inaugural cocktail experience featuring 'The Grand,' the ultimate margarita curated by Patrón Master Mixologist.

, the Tahona Terrace, and become a part of Opening Day history with the inaugural cocktail experience featuring 'The Grand,' the ultimate margarita curated by Patrón Master Mixologist. Includes: 'The Grand' Margarita & Pewter Chalice Turf Club Admission & Valet Parking Exclusive Turf Club Tahona Terrace Access Premium Complimentary Buffet & Hosted Bar Limit six tickets per person. Must be of legal drinking age to consume alcohol Ticket does not include Trackside Turf Club Table seating.

The Party on Opening Day

Located at Seaside Cabanas

This ticket includes: Opening Day admission World-class DJs Craft beers and cocktail bars Photo booths Private wagering



Ticket information

Opening Day tickets are sold-out. Click here to purchase tickets throughout the season.

Parking

Opening Day parking fees:

General Parking $15, Preferred Parking $20, Valet Parking $40

Parking fees throughout the season:

General Parking $10, Preferred Parking $15, Valet Parking $25

Ridesharing Services

The rideshare dropoff and pickup lot is located on Jimmy Durante Blvd.

For more information, visit the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club website.

