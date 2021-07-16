Del Mar opens for 82nd Summer Season of racing

Gates will open on Friday at noon with the first post at 2 p.m.

The Del Mar Summer race season opens Friday for the 82nd time at the seaside track! Races will run through Labor Day.

When it comes to admission, attendance will be limited to seated capacity only which means there is a maximum of 16,000 fans in attendance. The track says you must purchase a seat in the grandstand in order to attend the races throughout the entirety of the season.

Racing will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first two weeks of the 31-day season, then Thursday-Sunday for the remaining six weeks.

Del Mar's reopening plan was developed in consultation with public health officials and its medical advisors. Masks will be required at all times for unvaccinated people and individuals must wear face coverings indoors and outdoors when in close proximity to others. Hand sanitizing

stations have been added throughout the grandstand and additional staff will be on-site for cleaning high-touch areas



Del Mar will also host the Breeders Cup this year on November 5-6. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on July 16.

