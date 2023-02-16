Del Mar Union School District board member arrested for prostitute solicitation

Scott Wooden was arrested Feb. 11 in Florida as part of a major sting operation.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Del Mar Union School District board member has been arrested for soliciting an undercover detective posing as an escort in Florida.



Scott Wooden is out of jail after posting a $500 bail. He was one of 213 people taken into custody as part of a major human trafficking operation called "Operation Traffic Stop."

During a press conference Thursday, Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd did not hold back when talking about Wooden, saying,

"He's on the governing board of the Del Mar Union School District. Don't you want this guy making decisions for your children? He was supposedly here helping his mom and dad and hey he had a little minutes so he decided he would come here and engage in sex,” Judd said.



Wooden was among 89 so-called "johns" arrested during the sting.



According to an arrest affidavit, he was taken into custody Feb. 11.



Wooden is accused of contacting an undercover detective who posted an ad online posing as an escort. The two made arrangements to meet. When he arrived, he allegedly offered $200 in cash for sex.



The 60-year-old, who is married, with two children, was arrested without incident.



In the documents, he reportedly said he "got caught doing something stupid."



Wooden faces one misdemeanor charge of soliciting a prostitute.



News of his arrest has spread amongst parents in the district.



"My neighbors and many parents were outraged, said Auggie Rose. The mom of three believes Wooden should be placed on administrative leave immediately.

On Thursday evening, the Del Mar Union School District released a statement confirming Wooden's resignation from its governing board,

"We want to inform you that the Del Mar Union School District received notification that Scott Wooden has resigned from the District’s Governing Board of Trustees effective immediately.

The Board is currently exploring options to fill the vacancy. We will keep the community informed as the District moves through this process."

"It's just concerning because we don't know who to trust anymore as a parent," said Rose.



CBS 8 tried contacting Wooden about the allegations against him, but have not heard back.



Prior the the news of Wooden's resignation, the District did release a statement saying:



"While we do not yet know all the details and circumstances of this incident, the allegations are shocking and extremely concerning.



The district is continuing to learn more about this incident as information becomes available, and the board is exploring options for any related action with its attorneys. On behalf of the entire board, you have our commitment that our superintendent and all staff will continue to focus on our important work each day in support of the students of the del mar union school district."



Wooden's arraignment is scheduled in Florida on Feb. 24.



