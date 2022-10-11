Demonstrator involved in violent 2021 Pacific Beach protest gets 4+ years in prison

Prosecutors arrested 11 people, who they say are associated with Antifa, an anti-fascist group.



They allege the protestors crashed a rally organized by supporters of then President Donald Trump, and instigated violence, attacking at least 16 victims using impact weapons and mace.



The sentencing of "Nikki" Hubbard, 38-year-old a transgender woman, comes after she accepted a deal, agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy, assault and unlawful use of a tear gas weapon.



Her husband, a transgender man named GG Hubbard, addressed the court, defending her actions.



"She defends people. She's not violent. And this is just political and fascist nonsense."



GG also questioned why his wife is in a men's prison, claiming she's been assaulted while in custody.



"I wanna make sure she gets put in the correct facility according to her gender. This is violating the law. Why is this allowed? When a celebrity trans person or a celebrity anything this happens people are up in arms, but since it's my wife and she is not known, just one member of the trans community, nobody is caring."



GG says he will continue to fight on Nikki's behalf.



As for the remaining defendants, a trial date has been set for March. Sentencing could range from probation to more than 10 years behind bars.



When asked about evidence, and why none of the Trump supporters were arrested, Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey said cell phone video, as well as victim statements were key factors in this case.



“We charged what we thought happened based on what we saw on video and the grand jury indicted based on what they heard and what they saw,” said Harvey.