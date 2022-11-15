Denver Broncos, Aaron Patrick, sues the NFL, Chargers, ESPN, over season-ending knee injury

The injury happened during an October 17 match against the chargers at SoFi stadium.

LOS ANGELES — Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN, and the SOFI Stadium crew for a season-ending injury that happened on October 17 during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"His left foot hit a mat, a mat that was covering wires that were running the NFL's instant replay monitor, cables that shouldn’t have been there," said attorney, William Berman.

San Diego-based attorney Berman says the league should do more to keep players safe.

"The league is the most prominent league in all professional sports with the most money. Why don't they have technologies with wireless cables? Why do they have wires running out to the field," asked Berman.

Patrick's lawsuit states the injury happened after the second-year linebacker tried to avoid contact with an NFL official that was out of place and had run directly into his path, causing what the league calls a ‘non-contact injury.'

Patrick is seeking compensation for earnings he lost, including bonuses he no longer qualifies for as well as other damages.

"It affects his longevity in the NFL, said Berman. "We hope that he comes back from this injury and makes a full recovery, but there's no guarantee."

Berman cited a previous lawsuit by former NFL running back Reggie Bush in which he suffered a season-ending injury after slipping on a concrete surface at the then-home stadium of the St. Louis Rams.

In 2018, a jury awarded Bush more than $12,000,000 dollars in damages as part of the lawsuit.

In regard to the Patrick case, the defendants have 30 days to answer the complaint.

CBS 8 reached out to the LA Chargers and ESPN for comment but we are still waiting to hear back.

Berman says he expects it to be a tough fight.