Deputies open fire on man who allegedly stole pickup truck in El Cajon

Deputies opened fire on the man after they say he rammed one of their police cruisers with the stolen blue truck.

EL CAJON, Calif. — San Diego County Sheriff’s opened fire on a man they say led them on a chase early Friday morning. Sheriff’s say they were looking for a blue pickup truck that had been stolen. In El Cajon

Authorities say they located the truck on Oro Street. The suspect allegedly approached the truck and got in to drive away against police orders. Police say the man then rammed a police car and that is when deputies opened fire.

The man sped off and crossed Second Street then rolled and crashed. Police say that is when the man got out of the truck and fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex where police eventually found him hiding.

The suspect was taken away on a stretcher, but police would not confirm if the apparent injuries were from a gun shot would or the car crash.

San Diego Police Department will be handling the shooting investigation.

Friday morning travelers are being urged to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.