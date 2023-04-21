Investigation in Fallbrook over a shooting involving a deputy

Police investigate a shooting in Fallbrook near a family-owned farm into a shooting where a deputy open fired. Police say the suspect was armed.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Fallbrook near a family-owned farm into a shooting where a deputy open fired. No deputies are injured.

An on-scene investigator tells CBS8 that deputies responded a little after 1 a.m. to a report of a suicidal 40-year-old Hispanic male at a residence in the 4900 block of White Lilac Road. The residence is next to Kendall Farms, a California family-owned flower farm that sells their flowers to Target.

The investigator say that as deputies were responding to the call, they received information that the male had firearms and that there was children inside the residence.

Deputies made contact with the male outside of the residence. The suspect was armed with a long rifle with a scope. It was then at least one deputy shot multiple times at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known.

Highway 79 might be impacted for a bit in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.