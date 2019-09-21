A deputy received minor injuries on Saturday when a passing car hit the patrol car, sheriff's officials said.

At about 1:30 a.m., the deputy was sitting in his patrol car on the side of the road on Poway Road and Iola Way when a passing motorist hit the car and then hit a car the deputy had pulled over, according to Lt. Kevin Ralph of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The motorist pulled over and admitted he had been drinking earlier, officials said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The person in the other car that was struck was not injured.