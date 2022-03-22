Design flaws with new Scripps Park pavilion

Though the City of San Diego just put up the $5 million facility, users have found some serious design flaws with the building.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — La Jolla is truly the jewel of San Diego. The Cove and Scripps Park bring families and sightseers from all over to enjoy the views and the crystal blue waters.

Bob Evans, the president of La Jolla Parks and Beaches thinks that a world class park needs world class facilities.

"I love this architecture," said Evans, as he gestured to the new bathroom and changing facility behind him. "The openness and we have it right here at Scripps Park."

Two months ago, this brand-new $5 million pavilion opened in La Jolla Cove.

The 1,500 square-foot facility has bathrooms, showers, sinks and changing rooms equipped for the many people who come to visit.

The area is a much-needed improvement over the old facility.

But as soon as the fences came down on the pavilion, Evans' immediately noticed a flaw in the design of the building.

"There's sightlines into the women's changing room, up from the sidewalk and the street," said Evans. "We can't understand why, that functional design flaw wasn't caught somewhere during the process."

It's also the same of the men’s side.

Evans says locals have installed some shower curtains, but they get torn down after a few days. He also says there are drainage issues from the showers and problems with graffiti and people sleeping in the facility at night.

District 1 council member Joe LaCava and his office told CBS 8, that they are aware of the problems with the pavilion and are actively trying to fix them.

They're estimating that it will take them two months to install a new privacy wall for the changing rooms.

Overall, Evans is very happy with how the entire pavilion looks and thinks it’s a fitting addition to the park. But sometimes, a few overlooked details can be the first thing that people notice.